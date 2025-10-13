<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty</a> fell in early trade on Monday, tracking a sharp decline in global markets after the US announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods effective November 1.</p>.<p>The 30-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">BSE Sensex</a> dropped 451.82 points to 82,049 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 109.55 points to 25,175.80.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Infosys, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.</p>.Sensex rises 329 points on rally in pharma, banking shares.<p>However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Eternal were among the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading sharply lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 3.56 per cent, while the S&P 500 tumbled 2.71 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.90 per cent.</p>.<p>"Investor sentiment turns cautious after the US announced a 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese goods effective November 1, rekindling fears of a renewed trade war. Although President Trump later softened his stance, saying the US does not intend to “hurt <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>,” which led to a recovery in US stock futures, investor caution persists amid renewed global uncertainty," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.Sensex advances 183.97 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 62.05 points.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.48 per cent to USD 63.66 a barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 459.20 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex jumped 328.72 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 82,500.82. The Nifty advanced 103.55 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 25,285.35. </p>