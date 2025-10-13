Menu
Stock markets decline in early trade mirroring weak global peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 451.82 points to 82,049 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 109.55 points to 25,175.80.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 04:50 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 04:50 IST
