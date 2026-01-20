Menu
Stock markets drop in early trade on relentless foreign fund outflows, geopolitical tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 311.33 points to 82,934.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.5 points to 25,486.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 04:51 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 04:51 IST
