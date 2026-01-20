Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala under financial pressure due to curtailments by the Centre: Governor's address

The concerns raised by Kerala also include the "excessive centralisation of powers" and the union government's "interventions" in the subjects within the domain of the state, he said.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 06:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCentral governmentState Finance Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us