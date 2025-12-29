Menu
Stock markets gather momentum after muted beginning

The 30-share BSE Sensex went up by 22.24 points to 85,063.69 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 16 points to 26,058.30.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 04:25 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 04:25 IST
