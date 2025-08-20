Menu
Stock markets log gains for 5th day; Sensex climbs 213 points led by IT shares

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 69.90 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,050.55.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 10:53 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 10:53 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

