<p>Mandya: The Chikka Devaraja Sagara (CDS) Canal breached, inundating agricultural lands, due to heavy rains that lashed Mandya district, on Thursday night.</p><p>A stretch of around 15-ft long canal had breached at the 21st mile of the canal at Darasaguppe village in Srirangapatna taluk. The water entered the fields and washed away the crops. The lands with arecanut, coconut, sugarcane and paddy crops have been inundated. At some places, the soil has covered crops due to erosion.</p><p>A 25-feet long wall of a house, belonging to Puneeth Kumar, collapsed due to rains at Chikkapalya village in Srirangapatna taluk when he was asleep. He had a narrow escape. Household items, a television set, fan and other materials have been destroyed.</p><p>Besides, Armani Canal and Addahalla overflowed, destroying crops on more than 20 acres at Koodalakuppe village, in Srirangapatna taluk. Paddy, jowar and coconut saplings have been washed away. The Koodalakuppe Addahalla overflowed by more than two feet of water on the bridge, connecting Koodalakuppe Gate and Koodalakuppe. Several acres of lands have been inundated and crops were destroyed across the taluk.</p><p>Additional DC B C Shivanandamurthy and team visited the rain-hit villages and assessed the situation. He directed the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) officials, to stop water into the canals immediately. The repair works should be started immediately after the water flow recedes. A comprehensive probe should be conducted on the rain damage and a report submitted, he instructed the officials.</p><p>MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda visited the villages across Srirangapatna taluk and inspected the rain damage at places where the CDS Canal had breached. He directed the officials to take up repair works of the canals immediately. The farmers would be provided suitable compensation, once the report is submitted, he assured.</p><p>Assistant Commissioner Srinivas, Tahsildar Chetana Yadav, CNN Executive Engineer V Jayanth were present.</p>