Wall Street gains on US election day as technology, chip stocks rise

<p>Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as technology and chips stocks gained, while investors braced for volatile trading over the next few sessions as voting began in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.</p><p>The final outcome could take days as opinion polls in the campaign's final days showed the contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris was too close to call.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/united-states-of-america-presidential-elections-2024-democratic-party-republican-donald-trump-kamala-harris-elon-musk-joe-biden-tim-walz-j-d-vance-washington-dc-capitol-news-us-elections-polls-3262719#1">Track live updates on US polls here</a></p><p>The former president is the frontrunner, according to most betting market odds, which many investors have been following for any indication on the election outcome.</p><p>Markets remained calm on the voting day as VIX, an index of volatility, eased to 20.72, well below the levels seen during 2020 election and the two-month high it hit last week.</p><p>As treasury yields eased from recent highs, rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks gained with Meta Platforms adding 1.8% and Tesla rising 4%.</p>.\nIndia-US relations will grow, no matter who wins presidential polls: S Jaishankar.<p>Upbeat forecasts from chipmaker GlobalFoundries lifted its shares 9%, while Nvidia rose 2.4% and an index of chip stocks jumped 1.3%.</p><p>In case an unsettled election result on Wednesday sparks investor anxiety, Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, recommended taking advantage of election-related market pullback.</p><p>"There's certainly a lot of anxiety about the election result, but (good) economic data, Fed cutting rates, earnings coming in pretty strong can overwhelm that anxiety," Mayfield said.</p><p>Investors are also keeping an eye on Congressional elections to determine the balance of power in Washington. Many analysts predict a split government, which would limit the ability of the President to enact significant policy changes.</p><p>Stocks viewed as bets on a win for the former president jumped, with Trump Media & Technology Group jumping 16%, while prison operator Geo Group gained 5.8%.</p><p>The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.82 points, or 0.60%, to 42,044.42, the S&P 500 gained 45.37 points, or 0.79%, to 5,758.06 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 186.57 points, or 1.03%, to 18,366.55.</p><p>Palantir soared 21.2% to a record high after the data analytics firm raised its annual revenue forecast for the third time.</p><p>Shares of Boeing, which had risen before the bell following the end of a prolonged workers' strike, edged lower in volatile trading.</p><p>Meanwhile, U.S. services sector activity showed a surprise rise in October to a more than two-year high and employment strengthened, according to the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing PMI index.</p><p>The Federal Reserve's November policy meeting will start on Wednesday. While markets are betting on a 25-basis point cut to interest rate, the outlook for future easing has grown uncertain as data points to a strong economy.</p><p>Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.</p><p>The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and six new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 62 new lows.</p>