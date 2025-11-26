<p>New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI has relaxed the educational qualification criteria for Investment Advisers (IAs) and Research Analysts (RAs), allowing graduates from any discipline to apply for registration.</p><p>However, passing the NISM certification exam will remain mandatory to ensure domain knowledge and professional preparedness, SEBI said in two separate notifications on Tuesday.</p><p>Currently, applicants are required to hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in finance-related fields such as Finance, Business Management, Commerce, Economics, or Capital Markets to be eligible for registration.</p><p>Under the new framework, graduates from any discipline, including law and engineering, are eligible to become investment advisers and research analysts.</p><p>The applicants are required to have "a graduate degree or any equivalent educational qualification from a university or institution recognized by the Central Government or any State Government or a recognised foreign university or institution or association or CFA Charter from the CFA Institute, and relevant certification from NISM or from any other organisation or institution accredited by NISM".</p>.SaaS unicorn Amagi gets SEBI nod for IPO worth over Rs 1000 crore.<p>On easing the corporatisation process for individual IAs, SEBI said that once an investment adviser crosses the threshold of 300 clients or Rs 3 crore in fees, it should immediately notify the regulator and initiate the transition process.</p><p>The IA would then have three months to apply for in-principle approval and an additional three months to complete the conversion to a non-individual entity. During this transition period, the IA would be allowed to onboard new clients and continue collecting fees, SEBI said.</p><p>Earlier, an individual IA was required to complete the transition to a corporate structure within three months after crossing the prescribed client or fee limits.</p><p>To give these effects, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has amended norms for investment advisers and research analysts.</p>