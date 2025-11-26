<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> General Secretary M A Baby on Wednesday called the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> of electoral rolls a "criminal exercise" and demanded that the Election Commission immediately halt it and "take full responsibility of the lives lost" in the process.</p>.<p>In an X post, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said the exercise is not only risking mass voter disenfranchisement but is also endangering the lives of booth-level officers (BLO).</p>.<p>"Distressing reports are emerging from across the country about the deaths of BLOs tasked with carrying out the Special Intensive Revision in an unreasonably short timeframe," Baby said.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Anxiety and unawareness mark enumeration process in Kerala.<p>"The Election Commission's haste in proceeding with this exercise at the behest of the ruling BJP - which has become all the more evident with UP Govt's FIRs against BLOs - despite a pending petition before the Supreme Court, not only risks mass voter disenfranchisement but is now endangering precious lives too," he said.</p>.<p>Baby demanded that the poll panel should ensure compensation for bereaved families.</p>.<p>"The ECI must immediately halt this criminal SIR exercise, take full responsibility for the lives lost, and ensure compensation for the bereaved families. Nothing less is acceptable," the post read.</p>