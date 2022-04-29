Maruti frets over dwindling demand for hatchbacks

Maruti frets over dwindling demand for hatchbacks

Sales in the hatchbacks segment dropped more than 25% to 11.5 lakhs in the financial year that ended in March 2022

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 05:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shrinking demand for small hatchbacks – Maruti Suzuki’s bread-and-butter – is one of its biggest concerns, according to the chairman of India’s largest automaker.

Sales in the hatchbacks segment dropped more than 25 per cent to 11.5 lakhs in the financial year that ended in March 2022, from 15.5 lakhs in FY18-19, Chairman R C Bhargava lamented. 

Maruti raised its hatchback prices by as much as 32 per cent in that period.

Higher raw material costs in the last three years have forced Maruti and other automakers to raise prices and that drove a lot of low-end customers out of the market. 

Many people are no longer able to afford a personal vehicle or a four-wheeler, the company said in a post-results press conference. 

The price hikes helped Maruti offset the high input costs and return a consolidated profit of Rs 1,876 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, up 51 per cent from Rs 1,241 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Maruti sold 4,88,830 vehicles during the quarter, 0.7 per cent lower than a year earlier, with domestic market sales declining 8 per cent and exports rising to their highest ever in any quarter.

The persisting semiconductor shortage continued to hurt supplies as the company had as many as 2,68,000 customers waiting for their orders until March-end. This number has gone up to 3,00,000 this month, said Bhargava. 

“We do not see this number being liquidated till the end of this year,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maruti Suzuki
Auto
sales
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

How the ‘CBI’ films built fan loyalty

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Can you cycle to work in Bengaluru?

Want to make your house cooler?

Want to make your house cooler?

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

 