IPL 2026 Auction: From Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes, here are the most expensive overseas buys over the years

With an increase of Rs 5 crore in purse cap each year and other released players, teams can afford to spend exorbitant amounts to plug gaps in their teams with the best available overseas talent.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 07:58 IST
Mitchell Starc: Rs 24.75 crore

Pat Cummins: Rs 20.50 crore

Sam Curran: Rs 18.50 crore 

Cameron Green: Rs 17.50 crore 

Ben Stokes: Rs 16.25 crore

Published 11 December 2025, 07:54 IST
