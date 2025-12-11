<p>The Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) 2026 auction is set to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Over the years, mini-auctions have meant franchises bid big for foreign pacers, especially for pacers and all-rounders. </p><p>With an increase of Rs 5 crore in purse cap each year and other released players, teams can afford to spend exorbitant amounts to plug gaps in their teams with the best available overseas talent. </p><p>With overseas players in demand in mini-auctions, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI </a>also made a rule in 2024 that will come into effect for the first time this year. </p>.IPL 2026: League's valuation plummets 20% in 2025; RCB overtakes CSK after maiden title.<p>The maximum fee an overseas player can gain will be determined by the highest retention price of Rs 18 crores or the highest auction price at the mega auction, whichever is lower.</p><p>Since the highest price at the mega-auction was Rs 27 crore, spent by Lucknow Super Giants on Rishabh Pant, the highest an overseas player can earn in this auction is Rs 18 crore. The rest of the money that the player has attracted will go to the BCCI for its player development programme.</p><p>However, several foreign players have broken records for the most expensive player in the past. </p><p>Here are five foreign players the franchise broke their bank for: </p>.<p>The Australian pacer set off a bidding war in the 2024 auction. Starc went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore and played an important role in the franchise's third title. The pacer picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches that season, including the Player of the Match award in the final. </p>.<p>The Australian captain was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad in 2024 for Rs 20.50 crore. The pacer played 16 matches and picked up 18 wickets, in addition to scoring 135 runs at a strike rate of 143. He also captained the franchise and was retained in the 2025 season. </p>.<p>Punjab Kings went all-out for the services of Sam Curran in the 2023 auction. Curran, however, could not produce great performances, picking up only 10 wickets in the 14 matches that he played. He also leaked runs at more than 10 an over. With the bat, the player could score only one half-century while scoring around 270 runs at a strike rate of 135. </p>.<p>The Australian all-rounder went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore in 2023. In 16 matches, Green smashed over450 runs at a stunning strike rate of 160. He also registered his maiden IPL century in the season, which was complimented with two more half-centuries. He also picked up six wickets. </p>.<p>Chennai Super Kings, who are known for their measured buys, broke the bank for the England all-rounder in 2023. Stokes was given Rs 16.25 crore for his services for the five-time champions. However, he played only two matches in the season, scoring just 15 runs. He was ruled out of most matches because of a toe injury and returned to England ahead of the playoffs to prepare for the Ashes. </p>