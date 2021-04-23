World faces Covid vaccine surplus in 2022: Moderna CEO

Moderna CEO says world faces Covid vaccine production surplus in 2022

Next year there is going to be way too many vaccines for people on the planet, he said

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 23 2021, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 20:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manufacturers should focus on producing as many vaccines as possible this year, but the world faces a potential surplus next year in capacity, Moderna's CEO said on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual event on vaccine manufacturing, Stephane Bancel said that additional technology transfers might dent their ability to meet production targets. Moderna is on track to make up to 1 billion doses this year and 1.4 billion next year, he said.

"Next year there is going to be way too many vaccines for people on the planet," he said.

He added that Moderna was working hard to have a booster vaccine against Covid-19 variants approved by the northern hemisphere late summer or early autumn.

Bancel, asked about shortages of workers at the Lonza factory at Visp in the Swiss canton of Valais, which has a licence to make ingredients for its Covid-19 vaccine, but was confident that Lonza would close the gap there soon.

He also said that Moderna was in talks with the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility which is providing doses to lower income countries, adding: "I hope we are in the final stretch to get an agreement with COVAX."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

 