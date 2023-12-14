Modi seeks to revive hinterland finance hub with new sweeteners

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to revive a decade-old project to build a new financial hub in his home state of Gujarat, with new breaks aimed at drawing in foreign brokers and companies.

The GIFT City project was launched on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in 2011 when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, outmaneuvering Mumbai as the choice of venue for a new tax-neutral financial centre for banks, exchanges and investment funds.

While more than 400 entities, mostly banks, have since then set up shop in the modern office blocks across the small city, employing about 20,000, the hub has struggled to develop into a thriving financial ecosystem with robust market turnover.

Modi last weekend addressed an investment conference in the city to breathe life back into the site, calling for it to become a "new age financial services and technology nerve center".

New rules that will likely take effect in April next year will allow direct equity listing of Indian firms at GIFT City - those that aren't already listed at exchanges in India - K Rajaraman, chairperson, International Financial Services Regulatory Authority (IFSCA), which regulates financial services in GIFT City, told Reuters.