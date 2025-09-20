Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

MRP of room ACs reduced up to Rs 4,700, dishwasher prices slashed about Rs 8,000 from Sep 22

The companies, in turn, are expecting a double-digit increase in sales during the festival season, with Navratra starting this week.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 13:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 13:43 IST
Business NewsAir Conditionerdip in prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us