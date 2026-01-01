Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

MSIL records double sales of liqour worth Rs 18.11 crore in Karnataka

The outlets have recorded sales worth Rs 18.11 crore, including Rs 3.04 crore in Mysuru region on December 31, 2025, from 37,450 boxes in 1,066 outlets across the state.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 17:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 17:43 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurumsil

Follow us on :

Follow Us