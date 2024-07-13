‘MSMEs need govt support, reforms in banking processes’

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) is one of the prominent industry lobbies promoting the interests of the MSMEs in the country. In an interview with DH’s Gyanendra Keshri, FISME Secretary General Anil Bhardwaj talks about the challenges the MSMEs are facing.

Excerpts:

How do you see the performance of the MSME sector in the past 10 years?

During the last 10 years, the MSMEs in India have braced three existential challenges: demonetisation, GST implementation, and the pandemic. Each challenge has impacted a few segments adversely, but they bounced back. Demonetisation hit people dealing in cash but also led to digital inclusion at an unprecedented scale. The GST made manufacturing enterprises more competitive by eliminating the cascading effects of India’s archaic taxation system. The COVID-19 pandemic made the MSMEs sector learn online management of operations and e-commerce. Overall, the stress tests have left the MSME sector more resilient than ever. But this doesn’t mean all have benefitted. Many have faced extreme difficulties because of a non-responsive banking system.