<p>Bengaluru: The state government’s efforts to get over Rs 400 crore from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kspcb">KSPCB</a>) to fund works related to prevention of man-animal conflict has hit a legal hurdle, with the NGT taking up a suo motu case.</p>.<p>In the report ‘Government’s efforts to tap KSPCB funds set to hit legal hurdle’, published in the November 23 edition, <em>DH</em> had reported about the state government’s letter seeking Rs 100 crore grant, Rs 126 crore interest-free loan as well as Rs 200 crore loan at an interest of 7.5 per cent.</p>.<p>Besides reporting on the deliberations of the KSPCB, <em>DH</em> had reported concerns of officials that other states were making efforts to divert funds from their respective pollution control boards. This comes at a time pollution control boards are reeling under large-scale vacancies, which have compromised their work. </p>.Karnataka government's efforts to tap KSPCB funds set to hit legal hurdle.<p>The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal, which ordered notice to Karnataka and other states, reproduced a part of the <em>DH</em> report.</p>.<p>“On the one hand, the PCBs are not allowed to fill vacancies to perform their tasks, which have increased multifold over the last few years. On the other hand, their funds are sought for works not covered by the Air Act or Water Act, the two laws that govern the PCBs.”</p>.<p>A bench comprised of tribunal chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad issued notice to 36 parties, including all the states and the Union territories. “The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment,” the order noted.</p>.<p><strong>Conservation activity</strong></p>.<p>Of the Rs 426 crore sought, Rs 300 crore was to fund construction of railway barricades to prevent man-elephant conflict.</p>.<p>The Rs 126 crore was meant for works for building coastal resilience under a climate change mitigation programme.</p>.<p>In its report, <em>DH</em> had also noted that diversion of KSPCB funds was not backed by laws, especially Water and Air Acts. In addition, the report pointed to the NGT order in 2023, which questioned the Punjab government’s attempt to divert Rs 250 crore. Following the notice, Punjab made a U-turn and decided not to transfer the funds.</p>.<p>Within KSPCB, officials had said the board not only requires autonomy but also needs to incorporate measures to streamline the board. At least one official DH spoken to had expressed concern over the shortage of staff. </p>