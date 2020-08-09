Mukesh Ambani becomes world's fourth-richest man

​​​​​​​Mukesh Ambani surpasses wealthiest European to become world’s fourth-richest person

Ambani has already surpassed some of biggest tycoons in recent weeks -- a list that includes Silicon Valley titans such as Elon Musk & Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin, Larry Page

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Aug 09 2020, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 09:21 ist
India’s richest person has already surpassed some of the biggest tycoons in recent weeks.

By Blake Schmidt

Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person.

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That gives him a bigger wealth pile than France’s Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has suffered from customers curbing high-end fashion purchases faster than the company can cut costs.

Read: Reliance Industries ranked No 2 brand globally after Apple

India’s richest person has already surpassed some of the biggest tycoons in recent weeks -- a list that includes Silicon Valley titans such as Elon Musk and Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as well as the so-called Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett.

While the conglomerate with a huge energy empire was slammed by a slump in demand for oil amid Covid-19, its shares have more than doubled from a low in March as its digital unit got billions in investments from companies including Facebook Inc. and Google.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani is coming for India’s phones and wallets

Ambani has slowly been shifting his focus to e-commerce, with tech giants seeking to take a piece of India’s fast-growing digital business. Google said last month it will spend $10 billion in the coming years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the world’s second-most populous nation.

Meanwhile, with LVMH shares down this year, Arnault has become the biggest loser among the world’s 500 richest people. His net worth has plunged $25.1 billion to $80.2 billion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mukesh Ambani
Europe
India
Reliance Industries Ltd

What's Brewing

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

Lewis Hamilton is demanding change

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Nancy Pelosi playing hardball on coronavirus relief

Nancy Pelosi playing hardball on coronavirus relief

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What to do when Covid-19 doesn't go away

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

What will Ram temple symbolise for you?

 