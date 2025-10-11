Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

NITI Aayog pitches for decriminalisation of minor tax offenses

‘Burden of proof’ should shift from taxpayers to tax authorities.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 21:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 21:09 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNITI Aayog

Follow us on :

Follow Us