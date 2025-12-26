Menu
No circular issued on relaxations related to filing of financial statements under Companies Law: Government

The ministry also said that for authentic and updated information, stakeholders should refer only to official communications published on the ministry;s website mca.gov.in.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 17:08 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 17:07 IST
