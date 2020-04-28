Nokia clinches $1 bn deal with Airtel

Nokia clinches $1 billion deal with Airtel

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 28 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 11:23 ist
AFP photo

Finnish network equipment maker Nokia has secured a multi-year contract to boost the capacity of one of India's largest mobile operators, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The deal, which an industry source told AFP is valued at almost $1 billion (924 million euros), will see Nokia deploy 300,000 new radio units across the country by 2022, boosting network capacity and preparing the ground for the move to next-generation 5G, Nokia said in a statement.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"This is an important agreement for the future of connectivity in one of the world's largest telecoms markets and solidifies our position in India," outgoing CEO Rajeev Suri said.

With a population of 1.3 billion, India is the world's second largest telecoms market, which Nokia predicts will grow to 920 million unique mobile customers within five years as online demand soars.

The deal comes after a punishing six months for the Finnish networks giant after it downgraded its 2020 earnings forecast last October as attempts to break into the 5G equipment market faltered in the face of fierce competition from Huawei and Ericsson.

Nokia went on to beat expectations in a "challenging" 2019 and in February posted its first full-year net profit since 2015 of 7 million euros, before announcing a change of CEO in March.

Earlier this month Nokia's share price surged 12.5% on the basis of media reports that the firm was raising finance against a hostile takeover bid, a claim the equipment maker refused to comment on.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Airtel
Nokia
deal
Business News
Ericsson

What's Brewing

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

COVID-19: Govt issues new guidelines for home isolation

COVID-19: Govt issues new guidelines for home isolation

Deaf Indonesians turn to clear coronavirus masks

Deaf Indonesians turn to clear coronavirus masks

Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid virus

Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid virus

Extremists using COVID-19 to recruit youth: UN chief

Extremists using COVID-19 to recruit youth: UN chief

 