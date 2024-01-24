Not hiked platform fee, no plans for significant increase in near term: Swiggy

New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has not hiked its platform fee and no plans for a significant increase in the near term.

The company, which currently charges Rs 5 as a platform fee to customers, clarified it had 'teased' to a "very small set of users" of Rs 10 as an experiment but was never implemented.

"Swiggy has not changed its platform fee, and has no plans for a significant increase in the near term," a Swiggy Spokesperson said in a response to a query on the report of the company hiking its platform fee.