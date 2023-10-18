Now get pre-ordered meals from Zomato when travelling with IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has partnered with Zomato and is offering a wider array of food options to rail travellers through the E-catering segment.

IRCTC has initiated a Proof of Concept (PoC) at five major railway stations --New Delhi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Varanasi, as part of this collaboration. Passengers can now order and get preordered meals through the IRCTC E-catering portal thanks to the tie-up with Zomato.

"This is to inform that in view of widening the range of options available to rail passengers for ordering food of their choice under IRCTC’s E- Catering segment, IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Zomato Limited for supply and delivery of preordered meals through IRCTC’s E-catering portal as a Proof of Concept (PoC) in the first phase at five Railway stations i.e. New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow & Varanasi," the company stated.

The alliance is meant to provide rail travellers with more choices and ease when it comes to culinary preferences, and is intended to make rail journeys more comfortable and enjoyable experiences.

After the news of the deal broke, Zomato shares have seen an uptick with trading at a 52-week high of Rs 115 per share.

As for the IRCTC, it is looking at special services and offers for passengers in light of the festive season. The catering arm has already announced special Navratri thalis which looks at the special demand of fasting passengers.