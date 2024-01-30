NTPC arm, Maharashtra govt ink pact to develop green hydrogen projects

New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to develop green hydrogen projects and its derivatives in Maharashtra.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed as a part of Green Investment Plan of the state government in the next five years and envisages a potential investment of Rs 80,000 crore, NGEL said in a statement.

"NGEL has signed an MoU with Government of Maharashtra for development of green hydrogen and derivatives (green ammonia, green methanol) of up to 1 million tonnes capacity per annum, including pump hydro projects of 2 GW and development of RE projects with or without storage up to 5 GW in the state," NGEL said.