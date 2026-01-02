<p>The Israeli military said on Friday it intercepted what it described as a "false target" in the northern town of Bar’am after sirens were triggered by a suspected drone.</p><p>A source close to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a>'s Hezbollah told <em>Reuters</em> the Iran-aligned group is not linked to the incident.</p>.Israel says forces open fire on West Bank stone-throwers, one dead .<p>Lebanon has faced mounting pressure from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Israel to disarm Hezbollah under a truce deal, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warning that Israel would "act as necessary" if Beirut fails to curb the group's arsenal.</p>