Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Device shows you are Bangladeshi': UP cop 'scans' man's back to verify citizenship, video faces backlash

The incident happened a few days back while the police were conducting checks in the slums in Bhowapur and Bihari Market areas in the town.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 10:07 IST
CitizenshipBangladeshi infiltrators

Follow us on :

Follow Us