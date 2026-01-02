'Device shows you are Bangladeshi': UP cop 'scans' man's back to verify citizenship, video faces backlash

<p>Lucknow: Can a person’s citizenship be ascertained through scanning his body with a cell phone? At least the UP police think so.</p><p>Amid the ongoing campaign across Uttar Pradesh to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, cops in Ghaziabad town were reportedly using the cell phones to scan the suspected immigrants to ascertain their citizenship.</p><p>A video which went viral on social media purportedly showed a cop putting a cell phone on the back of a person and telling him that according to the machine he was a Bangladeshi citizen. Interestingly the video showed him holding a cell phone in his hands and no other instrument.</p>.'If overseas player is in IPL, it is because rules allow it': Priyank Kharge on row over KKR buying Bangladeshi player.<p>According to the reports, the incident happened a few days back while the police were conducting checks in the slums in Bhowapur and Bihari Market areas in the town.</p><p>The cop, who put the cell phone on the back of the person, was identified as the station house officer (SHO) Ajai Sharma. A few RAF and CRPF constables are also seen in the video.</p><p>The cop reportedly told the man that he had a machine which could reveal if he was telling the truth.</p><p>As the video went viral, many people took to the internet asking how the citizenship of a person could be ascertained through a machine.</p><p>Finding themselves under the scanner after the viral video, the police officials clarified that it was merely a way to trick the suspected illegal immigrants into revealing their true identity and nothing more.</p><p>‘’The suspected immigrants often tell lies to hide their identity so the police at times use such tricks……in reality there is no such device or machine which can ascertain citizenship,’’ said a police official in Ghaziabad. </p>