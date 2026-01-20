<p>Davos: Anticipating sustained growth in its food delivery business, a top <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Swiggy">Swiggy</a> executive said the company has yet to tap 85-90 per cent of the market in India, and there are no plans for global expansion yet, given the huge potential available back home.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em> here on the sidelines of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=World%20Economic%20Forum%20">World Economic Forum </a>Annual Meeting, Swiggy's Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said India still represents a fairly large opportunity for change, as there is nothing on the cards right now for global expansion.</p>.<p>And opportunities are there, not just in food but also in multiple other businesses across the country, he said.</p>.Swiggy, Zepto rebrand '10-minute' delivery claim after government order: Reports.<p>In food, particularly, we have been guiding the markets to an 18-20 per cent growth rate year-on-year, and I think trends are holding up to that even if you look at our last quarter numbers, he said.</p>.<p>Asserting that the food penetration level in India is way below not just Western numbers but even some Southeast Asian and Asian countries, he said this creates a huge headroom.</p>.<p>"I think the work cut out there is not just to grow food delivery, which roughly grows about two times the food market, but the entire food sector can grow a lot if the entire ecosystem and the government come together," he said.</p>.<p>Asked about the size of the untapped market in India, he said it's probably about 10-12 per cent of India that has ever used food delivery, which means 85-90 per cent has not.</p>.<p>"And then we have the emerging consumer class that will soon join the market," he said. </p>