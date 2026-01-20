<p>Delhi government is set to offer the city's residents as well as tourists a whole new cruise experience on the Yamuna River likely in the month of February. Being developed at a cost of approximately Rs 20 crore, Yamuna Cruise is being built on a stretch of 6-7kms between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. It is said to enhance the connectivity and provide tourists an eco-friendly tourism experience.</p><p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to launch this cruise next month (February), as reported by ANI news agency in an interview with Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.</p>.Man urinates on Delhi Metro platform; netizens call for arrest after video goes viral.<p>"We're going to start a cruise on the Yamuna, most probably, sometime in February, the Chief Minister will dedicate it to the people of Delhi. We're bringing this in accordance with international safety standards. The upstream Wazirabad model is state-of-the-art... A joint MoU was signed between the Central Government, DDA, and the Delhi Government... It has a hybrid engine," he said.</p>.<p>The specific date of launch is yet to be notified by the government though.</p><p>The cruise is expected to have an occupancy of 30-40 passengers, offering them a luxury air-conditioned seating space. Moreover, it is said to provide the tourists a round trip for an hour.</p><p>"The Yamuna has two phases in Delhi: upstream Wazirabad and downstream Wazirabad. For upstream Wazirabad, we're working to connect people with the Yamuna... Downstream Wazirabad, the sewage is being tapped first. Systems are being built to treat it. Treatment systems for the drains are being constructed so that clean water flows downstream," the tourism minister added.</p><p>As per media reports, authorities have prioritised the safety as they noted that the vessels will be equipped with safety equipments, including life jackets, and public announcement systems. </p><p>Notably, the Inland Waterways Authority of India signed an MoU with the concerned departments of Delhi government, in order to support the new green tourism experience for the residents as well as the tourists.</p>