Prime retail brands expand into tier II cities: CBRE report

Bengaluru: Nearly 35 domestic and international retail brands entered 14 tier II cities between January-September, 2023, according to a new report released by property consultancy CBRE on Tuesday.

With a healthy mix of high streets and malls, total retail stock across the 14 tier II cities stood at 29 million square feet as of September 2023. The total absorption across these geographies during the period under review was recorded at 2.4 million square feet, led by Kochi, Jaipur and Goa.

“The E-commerce boom, tech-savvy consumer base, growing aspirations and surge in discretionary purchasing are defining the retail growth in tier-II cities,” said CBRE Chairman & Chief Executive (India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa) Anshuman Magazine, adding that the growing population in tier-II cities is further propelling demand for a diverse range of retail offerings.