RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

Shares in Adani Group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 02 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 11:28 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani Group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources were speaking to Reuters and declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Also Read — In Hindenburg's masterclass, Adani flunks

Shares in Adani Group of companies plunged on Thursday after the tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses. 

Also Read — Adani calls off FPO, to return money to investors

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
Adani Group
Gautam Adani
Business News
Markets

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 