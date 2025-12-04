<p>Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday received a bomb threat email concerning an inbound Indigo flight from Sharjah, prompting authorities to activate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed, sources said.</p>.<p>Flight 6E 1422 landed safely here at 3.15 PM, they said.</p>.<p>“On December 4, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id at 2 PM for the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight 6E 1422. The Flight landed safely at Hyderabad at 3.15 PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated,” sources told PTI.</p>.IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat.<p>The standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others.</p>.<p>The incident marks the second bomb threat received by the airport on Thursday. The first threat targeted the Madina–Hyderabad IndiGo flight, which was diverted to Ahmedabad airport. </p>