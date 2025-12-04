<p>Mysuru: 31st Hanuma Jayanthotsava procession/shobha yatra was held peacefully amid tight police security in Hunsur of Mysuru district on Thursday. </p><p>The procession was launched by Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Hunsur MLA G D Harishgowda with floral benediction to Sri Anjanyeswamy and Nandi Kamba at Kalkunike Ranganatha layout. They took statues of Sri Anjanyeswamy, Bhajarangi, Rama-Seetha Lakshmana, Datthatreyaswamy in procession. Wearing saffron t-shirt, Bhagwas people participated in the procession. </p>.Karnataka: SDNR Wadiyar Foundation to launch health movement 'Swastha Mysuru' on Friday.<p>The procession featured about 15 tableaux and 20 cultural troupes. The procession passed via S G road, JLB road, factory road, Kalpatharu circle, Ganesha temple road and concluded at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Manjunatha layout. The entire procession route was decorated with saffron flags and buntings. </p><p>Anjanadri charitable trust, Hanumanthotsava held the procession. The procession was led by Hanuma Jayanthotsava Samithi president V N Das. </p><p>Mysore district police led by SP N Vishnuvardhan made elaborate security arrangements by pressing huge number of police personnel. </p>