<h2>Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in India, PM Modi at Delhi's Palam airport to receive him</h2>.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi reached at the Delhi airport to receive Putin for the Russian leader's two-day visit. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/russian-president-vladimir-putin-lands-in-india-pm-modi-at-delhis-palam-airport-to-receive-him-3819860">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Chaos continues as IndiGo cancels over 300 flights from three major airports</h2><h2></h2>.<p>The country's largest airline IndiGo cancelled more than 300 domestic and international flights at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other airports on Thursday, as operational disruptions continued for the third day, impacting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chaos-continues-as-indigocancels-over-300flightsfrom-three-major-airports-3819352">Read more</a></p>.<h2>D K Shivakumar clarifies on Delhi visit, rejects meeting Congress top brass</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he had gone to Delhi to attend a wedding and to discuss with Congress office bearers, arrangements regarding an upcoming party event.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/d-k-shivakumar-clarifies-on-delhi-visit-rejects-meeting-congress-top-brass-3819560">Read mo</a>re</p>.<h2>Supreme Court asks states, UTs to provide more staff to Election Commission to ease pressure of BLOs</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the states and union territories to consider deputing additional employees for reducing their working hours.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-asks-states-uts-to-provide-more-staff-to-ec-for-sir-duty-to-ease-pressure-of-blos-3819550">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deepam row | Madras HC declines to stay order allowing lighting of oil lamp on Thiruparankundram hill</h2>.<p>Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday declined to stay an order of a single judge allowing the lighting of traditional "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp at a stone pillar, meant for that purpose, on the Thiruparankundram hill. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/deepam-row-madras-hc-declines-to-stay-order-allowing-lighting-of-oil-lamp-on-thiruparankundram-hill-3819748">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Cabinet approves bill on hate speech and hate crimes</h2>.<p>The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the Bill on Hate Speech and Hate Crimes on Thursday. Since coming to power in 2023, the Congress government has booked 259 ‘fake news’ cases. Of them, 75 cases are under investigation; six cases have seen punishment.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-cabinet-approves-bill-on-hate-speech-and-hate-crimes-3819744">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee breaches 90 mark, but govt 'not losing sleep over it'</h2>.<p>The Indian rupee slipped below the psychologically critical 90-per-US dollar level for the first time on Wednesday, upsetting the financial markets and amplifying concerns about the larger macroeconomic landscape.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/asias-worst-performing-currency-rupee-breaches-90-mark-but-govt-not-losing-sleep-over-it-3819591">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Old people like me are finding it difficult': Sonia Gandhi fans the pollution flame<br></h2>.<p>Wearing high-grade masks, Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest outside Parliament House over the issue of air pollution in the national capital with top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi saying that it is the government's responsibility to do something as children are dying and elderly like her are suffering.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/old-people-like-me-are-finding-it-difficult-sonia-gandhi-fans-the-pollution-flame-3819583">Read more</a></p>.<h2>18,822 Indian nationals deported by US since 2009, 3,258 in 2025: S Jaishankar<br></h2>.<p>As many as 18,822 Indian nationals have been deported by the United States since 2009, including 3,258 since January 2025, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/18822-indian-nationals-deported-by-us-since-2009-3258-in-2025-s-jaishankar-in-rajya-sabha-3819595">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa<br></h2>.<p>The Trump administration announced increased vetting of applicants for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, with an internal State Department memo saying that anyone involved in "censorship" of free speech be considered for rejection.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-administration-orders-enhanced-vetting-for-applicants-of-h-1b-visa-3819295">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Joe Root scores his first Test century in Australia</h2>.<p>England's star batter Joe Root scored a hundred in an Ashes Test in Australia for the first time, as the visitors fought back to make 325 for nine when stumps were drawn on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test at Brisbane on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ashes-joe-root-breaks-conquers-the-final-frontier-scores-his-first-century-in-australia-3819725">Read more</a></p>