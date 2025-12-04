Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament approves bill to levy excise duty on tobacco

Replying to a discussion on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the various aspects of the legislation, and responded to questions from various members.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 14:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 14:01 IST
India NewsParliamenttobaccoExcise duty

Follow us on :

Follow Us