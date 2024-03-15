RBI widening scrutiny of credit 'exuberance': Report

But the new scrutiny, essentially a shot across the bow for financial firms, marks a change for the central bank, which as recently as September said India's credit expansion did not point to building systemic stress.

"RBI is following a four-step approach on supervision now - monitor, warn, penalise and then act," one source said. "They want to give entities a chance to course-correct based on public or specific warnings, but also act when warranted."

The RBI typically uses moral suasion - speeches, calls to bank executives, individual meetings - as initial steps to prod banks, before considering more assertive enforcement.

In addition to the mortgage top-ups, the RBI is cautioning lenders about the risks of algorithm-based credit models and nudging a few institutions to slow co-lending, the sources said.

DON'T WAIT FOR THE HOUSE TO CATCH FIRE

The sources - including people familiar with central bank thinking, bankers and others in the industry - asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the matter. The RBI did not respond to an email seeking comment.

"We do not wait for the house to catch fire and then act," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in December when asked about tougher rules the bank had announced for personal loans.

The central bank aims to ensure risks to the system do not escalate amid global economic uncertainty, analysts say.

"The RBI is also setting out regulatory expectations from the industry through its recent supervisory actions, which can act as a guidance for the entire sector," said Anil Gupta, senior vice president and co-group head of financial-sector ratings at ICRA.

Credit extended by India's banks has been rising about 16 per cent annually, more than double the economy's scorching 7.6 per cent forecast growth for the financial year ending this month, despite 2.5 percentage points of RBI interest-rate hikes over the past two years.