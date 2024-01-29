Real estate investments: A shield against inflation

With this concept, investors can become fractional owners of a commercial property by investing a fraction of the total asset value along with multiple like-minded investors to share ownership. This arrangement allows each investor, holding a proportional share, to reap rental yields to the tune of 7% to 9% which are distributed based on the ownership percentage, and make profits through capital appreciation at the time of exit, achieving a total investment IRR of up to 16%. By gaining access to high-potential commercial properties at low ticket sizes, forward-thinking investors can leverage this strategic opportunity to diversify their portfolios. This approach can help safeguard their wealth against the erosive effects of inflation while ensuring a secure and stable income stream, along with the potential growth offered by India’s growing commercial real estate market.