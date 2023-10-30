Realty investment performance metrics

Gross rental yield is a key measure that provides an initial insight into a property’s income potential and assists in comparing different properties. It is computed as a percentage of the annual rental income by the total property cost. The total property cost includes not only the purchase price but also all related fees such as closing costs and renovation costs. For example, if a property yields an annual rent of Rs 3 lakhs and was purchased for Rs 75 lakh, the gross rental yield would be (3 lakh / 75 lakh) x 100 = 4%.