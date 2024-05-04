Hoax bomb threat email to Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: The Bajpe police have registered a case following a bomb threat email received at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), on April 29 at 9.37 am.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that an unknown person had sent an email to the Mangaluru International Airport who had allegedly threatened of placing explosives inside the airport and aircraft. The email also warned of explosions resulting in deaths.

The MIA chief security officer Monish K G had submitted a complaint to the Bajpe police. The police have registered a case under IPC Section 507. During the investigation, it came to know that an unknown person had sent similar bomb scare messages to more than 25 airports in the country. The Bajpe police are investigating, said the police.

Sources said that more than 30 airports coming under Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private received bomb threat by mail on April 29. The mail was sent to 90+ email IDs of airports and security agencies — CISF.