Reliance Industries AGM Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani announces Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7% stake in Jio
Reliance Industries AGM Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani announces Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7% stake in Jio
XShare via
Share permalink
updated: Jul 15 2020, 14:14 ist
Reliance Industries, India's most valued private company holds its 43rd Annual General Meeting today. The company's promoter and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, will deliver his annual speech at the AGM.
14:11
Ambani welcomes digital partnerships with Facebook, KKR, Qualcomm, Intel, Silver Lake, Vista
Ambani also welcomes ADIA, Mubdala, PIF
14:10
RIL completed india's largest ever rights issue of over 53k crore rupees , which was oversubscribed and completed entirely on a digital platform: Ambani
14:10
Happy to report that we have fulfilled the 'net-debt free' promise: Ambani
14:09
The consolidated performance of Reliance Industries in EBITDA jumped by 10% due to growth in organised retail: Ambani
14:09
India's largest exporter, accounting for 9.1% of India's merchandise export: Ambani
14:08
Consumer business showed 49% EBITDA consumer growth
14:05
RIL's 43rd meet hosted via Jiomeet.
- India's only cloudconferencing app, buil in the past few months
13:55
Watch: Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM
13:16
Key expectations
A sneak peek of Ambani's vision for decarbonization of energy molecules to create value-added products with almost no carbon emissions is also expected at this AGM.
Strategic direction post-COVID-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM of RIL, analysts said.
The AGM is "expected to report on progress on asset monetisation (INViTs and stake sale in O2C business), more details on strategic partnerships in digital business, growth plans on financial vertical, oil to chemical integration progress and new technologies," Morgan Stanley said.
13:15
Ambani is likely to announce plans of leveraging recent partnerships with global technology giants like Facebook as well as a vision to maximise oil to chemical conversion at his flagship Reliance Industries' annual shareholder meeting
13:13
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Infosys, Reliance Industries
"This time, everyone is hooked on to Reliance because of the deals they have been doing on their Jio platforms," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.
13:12
This is the first virtual AGM by the company hosted on JioMeets and other social media platforms
According to the company, " the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on real-time basis, including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 1 lakh shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously”.
13:11
The company is known for the big-bang announcements on the AGMs
Last year, Ambani announced the company's net-debt free target. This year speculations are rife that some talk of Google's potential $4-billion bid might be announced.
13:10
In its last AGM, the company's Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani had committed to making the company net debt-free by March 2021
Way ahead of the deadline, in June the company has already become net debt-free. In a series of deals selling stake in Jio Platforms and rights issue, the company till now has been able to raise a total of Rs 1.71 lakh crore in less than 3 months.
13:10
At 11:30 hours today, the company's valuation stood at a whopping Rs 12.41 lakh crore ($164.91 billion).
Ahead of the AGM, the shares of Reliance surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,962 apiece.
13:05
Reliance Industries, India's most valued private company will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting today at 2.00 pm.
Ambani welcomes digital partnerships with Facebook, KKR, Qualcomm, Intel, Silver Lake, Vista
Ambani also welcomes ADIA, Mubdala, PIF
RIL completed india's largest ever rights issue of over 53k crore rupees , which was oversubscribed and completed entirely on a digital platform: Ambani
Happy to report that we have fulfilled the 'net-debt free' promise: Ambani
The consolidated performance of Reliance Industries in EBITDA jumped by 10% due to growth in organised retail: Ambani
India's largest exporter, accounting for 9.1% of India's merchandise export: Ambani
Consumer business showed 49% EBITDA consumer growth
RIL's 43rd meet hosted via Jiomeet.
- India's only cloudconferencing app, buil in the past few months
Watch: Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM
Key expectations
A sneak peek of Ambani's vision for decarbonization of energy molecules to create value-added products with almost no carbon emissions is also expected at this AGM.
Strategic direction post-COVID-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM of RIL, analysts said.
The AGM is "expected to report on progress on asset monetisation (INViTs and stake sale in O2C business), more details on strategic partnerships in digital business, growth plans on financial vertical, oil to chemical integration progress and new technologies," Morgan Stanley said.
Ambani is likely to announce plans of leveraging recent partnerships with global technology giants like Facebook as well as a vision to maximise oil to chemical conversion at his flagship Reliance Industries' annual shareholder meeting
Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Infosys, Reliance Industries
"This time, everyone is hooked on to Reliance because of the deals they have been doing on their Jio platforms," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.
This is the first virtual AGM by the company hosted on JioMeets and other social media platforms
According to the company, " the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on real-time basis, including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 1 lakh shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously”.
The company is known for the big-bang announcements on the AGMs
Last year, Ambani announced the company's net-debt free target. This year speculations are rife that some talk of Google's potential $4-billion bid might be announced.
In its last AGM, the company's Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani had committed to making the company net debt-free by March 2021
Way ahead of the deadline, in June the company has already become net debt-free. In a series of deals selling stake in Jio Platforms and rights issue, the company till now has been able to raise a total of Rs 1.71 lakh crore in less than 3 months.
At 11:30 hours today, the company's valuation stood at a whopping Rs 12.41 lakh crore ($164.91 billion).
Ahead of the AGM, the shares of Reliance surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,962 apiece.
Reliance Industries, India's most valued private company will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting today at 2.00 pm.