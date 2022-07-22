Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 24% to Rs 4,335 cr

Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 24% to Rs 4,335 cr

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio clocked revenue from operations of Rs 21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 22 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 18:53 ist
Jio's Q1 scorecard comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,335 crore for the June 2022 quarter.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio clocked revenue from operations of Rs 21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter, which was 21.5 per cent higher than the year-ago period, according to a filing.

Jio's Q1 scorecard comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services, which will usher in ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and bring new-age services and business models.

The countdown to 5G spectrum auctions has begun, and a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the upcoming auction, scheduled to begin on July 26.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Jio
Jio
Mukesh Ambani
Business News
Results

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 