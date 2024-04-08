Road logistics sector growth to be ‘tepid’ in FY25: ICRA

Bengaluru: The Indian road logistics industry is expected to grow at between 3-6% in the just began financial year (FY25), ratings and research agency ICRA said in a report on Monday.

The reasons cited for such a ‘sedate pace’ of growth included expected softening in spending by central and state governments, the limited ability of industry players to increase freight rates and moderation in consumer demand sentiments amid high inflation and interest rates.

However, “The outlook for the sector continues to be stable, fuelled by a sustained momentum in economic activities, enhanced traction of organised trade and continued support from varied segments like e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods, retail, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods,” ICRA said.