8-year-old sexually assaulted by house owner in Bengaluru, arrested

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in the city's outskirts, police said on Tuesday.
The child and her parents are tenants of the suspect, Harsha.
On Sunday evening, the child’s mother was at work and her father had briefly stepped out. Realising that the child was alone, Harsha entered their house and sexually assaulted her, police said.
When her father returned, the distressed child told him what had happened.
The Madanayakanahalli police arrested the suspect on Monday and booked him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act. The suspect has been sent to judicial custody.
(Published 30 April 2024, 19:33 IST)