Roche sales decline 6% as Covid products sale slide

Roche's quarterly sales declined 6 per cent as a drop in Covid-19 treatments and diagnostic testing more than offset gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus.
Third-quarter revenues slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations.
The group confirmed its guidance for 2022.
