Roche sales decline 6% as Covid products sale slide

Third-quarter revenues slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 18 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:33 ist
A staff member processes a rapid Covid-19 antigenic test made by Swiss drugmaker Roche. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Roche's quarterly sales declined 6 per cent as a drop in Covid-19 treatments and diagnostic testing more than offset gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus.

Third-quarter revenues slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations.

The group confirmed its guidance for 2022.

