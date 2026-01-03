News in Pics | January 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Youth Congress activists protest against Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya over Indore water contamination deaths, at Lower Lake, in Bhopal, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
A street vendor carries a stack of blankets for sale amid winter chill, in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets a child after a press conference at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., January 2, 2026.
The moon rises on the eve of a Wolf Moon supermoon as passengers look out from a pod on the London Eye wheel and a gull flies, in London, Britain, January 2, 2026.
A person pays tribute next to the candles placed for the victims outside the "Le Constellation" bar, after a fire and explosion during a New Year's Eve party where several people died and others were injured, according to Swiss police, in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, January 2, 2026.
