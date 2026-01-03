Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | January 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 01:41 IST
Youth Congress activists protest against Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya over Indore water contamination deaths, at Lower Lake, in Bhopal, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A street vendor carries a stack of blankets for sale amid winter chill, in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani greets a child after a press conference at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., January 2, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The moon rises on the eve of a Wolf Moon supermoon as passengers look out from a pod on the London Eye wheel and a gull flies, in London, Britain, January 2, 2026.

A person pays tribute next to the candles placed for the victims outside the "Le Constellation" bar, after a fire and explosion during a New Year's Eve party where several people died and others were injured, according to Swiss police, in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, January 2, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 03 January 2026, 01:41 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

