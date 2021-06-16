Ronaldo snub may have wiped $4 billion off Coca-Cola stock

When Cristiano Ronaldo nonchalantly pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, it may have cost the soft drink maker something in the ballpark of $4 billion.

On the eve of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, the world’s second-highest international goal scorer pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him while taking his seat, voicing the Portugese word “agua” to urge people to drink water instead. Notably, the company is one of the sponsors of the tournament.

The action may have potentially knocked off nearly $4 billion in market value for the bottling company, which fell 1.6 per cent after this remark.

Coca-Cola responded to the incident by saying that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences,” multiple media outlets reported.

The Juventus star also impressed on the football field, scoring two goals in his side’s victorious showing, making him the highest scorer in the history of the European Championship and taking him within spitting distance of the all-time goal-scoring record.

Several Twitter users lauded what they saw as Ronaldo’s endorsement of healthier dietary options.

What a legend! Soccer superstar @Cristiano removes two branded cola bottles from the desk during his press conference, and says “drink water” instead. Leadership like this matters. Kids around the world will see this & act. @Raf_Epstein @LisaMillar pic.twitter.com/htjtJ3pnTv — Dr Sandro Demaio (@SandroDemaio) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles and Insisted everyone to drink water instead of Coca-Cola. My GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8Li3Cu7MNw — RMadridbabe 🇵🇹 (@RMadridBabe) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo has often been lauded as one of the healthiest sportspersons in the world and has talked about the importance of discipline in diet and fitness on several occasions.

However, some netizens were less impressed by the 36-year old sports star’s snub, pulling him up for an advertisement he had done for Coca-Cola in 2006 and foisting charges of “hypocrisy”.

So Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't like Coke huh? Well this is awkward..... Guess the pay check stopped coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/hDRGbqmDmo — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) June 15, 2021

They make plenty of money from bottled water, too. — Joel Gaskell (@joelgaskell) June 15, 2021

Others defended Ronaldo against the attacks, saying it was completely warranted for a person to make a shift to a healthier lifestyle with age.