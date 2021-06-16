Ronaldo snub may have wiped $4 bn off Coca-Cola stock

Ronaldo snub may have wiped $4 billion off Coca-Cola stock

The footballer was roped in by the company for an advertisement in 2006

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 15:40 ist
Screengrab. Credit: Twitter/ @SandroDemaio

When Cristiano Ronaldo nonchalantly pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, it may have cost the soft drink maker something in the ballpark of $4 billion.

On the eve of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, the world’s second-highest international goal scorer pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him while taking his seat, voicing the Portugese word “agua” to urge people to drink water instead. Notably, the company is one of the sponsors of the tournament.

The action may have potentially knocked off nearly $4 billion in market value for the bottling company, which fell 1.6 per cent after this remark.

Coca-Cola responded to the incident by saying that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences,” multiple media outlets reported.

Also Read | France beat Germany as Ronaldo makes history in Portugal victory at Euro 2020

The Juventus star also impressed on the football field, scoring two goals in his side’s victorious showing, making him the highest scorer in the history of the European Championship and taking him within spitting distance of the all-time goal-scoring record.

 Several Twitter users lauded what they saw as Ronaldo’s endorsement of healthier dietary options.

Ronaldo has often been lauded as one of the healthiest sportspersons in the world and has talked about the importance of discipline in diet and fitness on several occasions.

 However, some netizens were less impressed by the 36-year old sports star’s snub, pulling him up for an advertisement he had done for Coca-Cola in 2006 and foisting charges of “hypocrisy”.

 

 Others defended Ronaldo against the attacks, saying it was completely warranted for a person to make a shift to a healthier lifestyle with age.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cristiano Ronaldo
Coca-Cola
sports
FOOTBALL
Euro 2020

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 