Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,956 crore still in circulation: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 14:58 IST
