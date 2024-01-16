Rupee may be winner only if RBI eases hold

India is expected to see a pick up in foreign direct and portfolio investment as well as offshore borrowings, led by easing in global financial conditions and robust economic growth, according to Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimates overseas portfolio flows at $33 billion in 2024, up from $30 billion last year. Foreign direct investment may almost double to $36 billion, from an estimated $19 billion in 2023, the bank said in a recent note.

The nation’s trade gap narrowed for a second straight month in December, leading economists to expect a narrower current account deficit in a boost to the currency. Emkay Global Financial Services expects the deficit to narrow to 1.2 per cent of GDP this fiscal year from 1.4% previously.

Yet, the monetary authority will have the last say.

The RBI has been among the most active among central banks in the forex market, as it continues to build reserves and tamp down rupee volatility.

Forex Reserves

While the approach has helped foreign-currency reserves climb back to $617 billion after falling to a two-year low in 2022, the International Monetary Fund last month said the RBI’s intervention was excessive.

Governor Shaktikanta Das has been vocal about the need for emerging markets to bolster their reserves to deal with potential spillover risks. Last week, he pushed back against the IMF’s reclassification of India’s exchange-rate regime.

“Some people read it wrongly and call it a stabilized arrangement. But it is not justified, it is market determined,” Das said