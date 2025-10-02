<p>New Delhi: Indian Railways has said it is rapidly emerging as a global exporter of critical railway equipment, including bogies, coaches, locomotives, and propulsion systems, under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision. </p><p>"India’s railway products are increasingly reaching international markets. This growing export footprint in more than 16 countries is a reflection of India's commitment to design, develop, and deliver to the world, " a statement from the railways. </p>.Indian Railways gears up for Special Swachhatta Campaign 5.0 to enhance cleanliness.<p>"Metro coaches have been exported to Australia and Canada; bogies to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia; propulsion systems to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany, and Italy; passenger coaches to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka; and locomotives to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the Republic of Guinea, " the railways said in a statement. </p>.Railways to install CCTV cameras in all train coaches, locomotives.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year flagged off the first locomotive for export from the Marhowra Locomotive Manufacturing Plant in Bihar to the Republic of Guinea. </p><p>“Till date, six locomotives manufactured at Marhowra have been successfully exported to the Republic of Guinea. The Marhowra Plant has secured a second strategic order for the export of Evolution Series locomotives, bringing the total to approximately 150 units for Africa,” the ministry said. </p><p>“This locomotive, featuring a 4,500 HP Evolution Series engine, offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and proven performance even in high-temperature environments. Also, it highlights India’s engineering strength and capability to meet the demands of international markets, " the railways said. </p><p>The success of the Marhowra plant in Bihar is a testament to the strategic public-private partnership, showcasing innovation, skill development, and India’s ability to contribute effectively to the global railway supply chain, the statement said. </p>