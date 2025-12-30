Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 89.84 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.98 against the dollar and traded in the range of 89.72-89.98 during the day.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsdollarrupee depreciation

Follow us on :

Follow Us