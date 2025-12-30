Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala BJP playing up row over CPI(M) MLA's room to brighten chances in Assembly polls 

Congress also backed the BJP's line and asked rationale of CPI(M) MLA setting up his office in city corporation's congested building despite having space at MLA quarters .
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Sreelekha occupies ward councillor's office space by offering prayers in front of a Bharatamba picture.

Sreelekha occupies ward councillor's office space by offering prayers in front of a Bharatamba picture. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 12:30 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Newskerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us